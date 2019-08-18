Reviewing Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL)’s and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)’s results

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 528.11 N/A -1.79 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 8.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s upside potential is 379.70% at a $13 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.2% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares and 12.8% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares. 5.43% are Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.