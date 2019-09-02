Reviewing Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL)’s and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s results

Both Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Demonstrates Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Sesen Bio Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5%

Volatility and Risk

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s 2.23 beta indicates that its volatility is 123.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Sesen Bio Inc. has a 0.65 beta and it is 35.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor Sesen Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is 6.4. Sesen Bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Sesen Bio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is $13, with potential upside of 392.42%. Meanwhile, Sesen Bio Inc.’s consensus target price is $1, while its potential downside is -8.26%. Based on the data given earlier, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is looking more favorable than Sesen Bio Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Sesen Bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.2% and 31.6%. Insiders owned 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares. Competitively, Sesen Bio Inc. has 6.56% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1% Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has 64.1% stronger performance while Sesen Bio Inc. has -13.38% weaker performance.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.