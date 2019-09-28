Reviewing Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL)’s and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s results

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 47.30M -0.52 0.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 18.29M -12.43 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 1,657,962,073.68% -127.1% -102.3% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 1,334,452,064.79% 0% -671.1%

Volatility & Risk

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s current beta is 2.23 and it happens to be 123.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 0.73 which is 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are 3.2 and 3.2. Competitively, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5 and 2.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s upside potential currently stands at 289.22% and an $13 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.2% and 10.4%. 5.43% are Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has 64.1% stronger performance while Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has -69.62% weaker performance.

Summary

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.