Reviewing Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL)’s and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR)’s results

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.73 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.3% -163.4%

Volatility & Risk

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a beta of 2.23 and its 123.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.25 beta.

Liquidity

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 2.2 Quick Ratio. Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s average price target is $13, while its potential upside is 392.42%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.2% and 7.5% respectively. 5.43% are Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.56% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Anavex Life Sciences Corp. beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.