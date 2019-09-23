Reviewing Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL)’s and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)’s results

Since Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 20 1.62 N/A -2.61 0.00

In table 1 we can see Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 shows Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3% Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9%

A 2.23 beta indicates that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is 123.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s 69.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.69 beta.

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.5. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s average target price is $13, while its potential upside is 265.17%.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Puma Biotechnology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.2% and 99.8%. 5.43% are Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.4% of Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s shares.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1% Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has 64.1% stronger performance while Puma Biotechnology Inc. has -52.58% weaker performance.

On 5 of the 8 factors Anavex Life Sciences Corp. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.