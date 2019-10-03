Reviewing Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL)’s and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO)’s results

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 47.30M -0.52 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 8.88M -1.14 0.00

Table 1 highlights Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 1,608,679,386.46% -127.1% -102.3% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 2,752,634,841.91% 0% -87.5%

Risk and Volatility

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a beta of 2.23 and its 123.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.42 beta is the reason why it is 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.3. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 315.93% for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. with average target price of $13.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.2% and 45.6%. About 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has 64.1% stronger performance while Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has -83.7% weaker performance.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.