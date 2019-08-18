Reviewing Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has 14.2% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has 5.43% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.10% -102.30% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.14 1.83 2.67 2.84

The competitors have a potential upside of 136.20%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has stronger performance than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s rivals.

Liquidity

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s rivals Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Risk and Volatility

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is 123.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.23. Competitively, Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s competitors are 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Dividends

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s rivals show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.