Reviewing Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL)’s and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)’s results

Both Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and INmune Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3% INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -69%

Liquidity

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor INmune Bio Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to INmune Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and INmune Bio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 278.79% for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. with average target price of $10.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.4% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5.43% are Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 59.8% are INmune Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 13.11% 19.79% 38.55% 32.18% 57.53% 121.15% INmune Bio Inc. 1.94% 4.81% 41.04% 0% 0% 35.92%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has stronger performance than INmune Bio Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Anavex Life Sciences Corp. beats INmune Bio Inc.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.