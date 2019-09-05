Reviewing Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL)’s and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)’s results

Both Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Genfit SA 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Genfit SA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Genfit SA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3% Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Genfit SA can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a consensus price target of $13, and a 399.98% upside potential. On the other hand, Genfit SA’s potential upside is 220.66% and its consensus price target is $56.5. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. seems more appealing than Genfit SA.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Genfit SA has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.2% and 0%. 5.43% are Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1% Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp. had bullish trend while Genfit SA had bearish trend.

Summary

Genfit SA beats Anavex Life Sciences Corp. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.