Reviewing Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL)’s and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 105.02 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.23 beta indicates that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is 123.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s 57.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.57 beta.

Liquidity

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 9 and 9 respectively. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s upside potential is 345.21% at a $13 average target price. Competitively Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a consensus target price of $10, with potential upside of 185.71%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is looking more favorable than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.2% and 60.4%. 5.43% are Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp. had bullish trend while Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.