Reviewing Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL)’s and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)’s results

We are comparing Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6%

Risk & Volatility

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a beta of 2.23 and its 123.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.17 beta which is 17.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are 3.2 and 3.2. Competitively, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has 18.7 and 18.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 390.57% upside potential and an average price target of $13. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19.57 average price target and a 249.46% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. seems more appealing than CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.2% and 88.51%. About 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.74% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp. had bullish trend while CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.