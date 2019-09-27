Reviewing Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL)’s and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN)’s results

Both Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 47.30M -0.52 0.00 Cyanotech Corporation 2 0.00 4.15M -0.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Cyanotech Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Cyanotech Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 1,674,929,178.47% -127.1% -102.3% Cyanotech Corporation 167,683,542.77% -22.5% -12.2%

Volatility and Risk

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 123.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.23 beta. Cyanotech Corporation’s 0.8 beta is the reason why it is 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. On the competitive side is, Cyanotech Corporation which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 0.3 Quick Ratio. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cyanotech Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Cyanotech Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s upside potential currently stands at 273.56% and an $13 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Cyanotech Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 14.2% and 27.6% respectively. Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s share held by insiders are 5.43%. Comparatively, 2.7% are Cyanotech Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1% Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp. had bullish trend while Cyanotech Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Cyanotech Corporation.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.