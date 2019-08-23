Reviewing Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL)’s and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s results

Both Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 ChromaDex Corporation 4 6.10 N/A -0.60 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3% ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -108.8% -72.5%

Risk & Volatility

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 2.23 beta, while its volatility is 123.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ChromaDex Corporation is 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.25 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, ChromaDex Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ChromaDex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and ChromaDex Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 ChromaDex Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a consensus target price of $13, and a 413.83% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.2% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.5% of ChromaDex Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s shares. Competitively, ChromaDex Corporation has 3.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1% ChromaDex Corporation -0.86% 5.47% 5.71% 42.46% 0.65% 34.99%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has stronger performance than ChromaDex Corporation

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.