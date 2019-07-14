Reviewing Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL)’s and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)’s results

Both Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00 BioTime Inc. 1 32.43 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and BioTime Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and BioTime Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3% BioTime Inc. 0.00% -62.6% -58.3%

Risk & Volatility

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a beta of 2.47 and its 147.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, BioTime Inc.’s 189.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.89 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor BioTime Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is 5.3. BioTime Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and BioTime Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 BioTime Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s upside potential currently stands at 210.56% and an $10 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and BioTime Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.4% and 40.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, BioTime Inc. has 3.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 13.11% 19.79% 38.55% 32.18% 57.53% 121.15% BioTime Inc. -1.67% -9.23% 3.51% -18.89% -28.89% 29.24%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has stronger performance than BioTime Inc.

Summary

BioTime Inc. beats Anavex Life Sciences Corp. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.