Reviewing Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL)’s and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 47.30M -0.52 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 1 0.00 8.07M -2.89 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 1,631,034,482.76% -127.1% -102.3% Aytu BioScience Inc. 588,664,381.06% -81% -40.2%

Risk & Volatility

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is 123.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.23. Competitively, Aytu BioScience Inc. is 359.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 4.59 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor Aytu BioScience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.1 and its Quick Ratio is 3.8. Aytu BioScience Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 322.08% upside potential and a consensus target price of $13.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Aytu BioScience Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.2% and 45.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s shares. Competitively, Aytu BioScience Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1% Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has weaker performance than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Anavex Life Sciences Corp. beats Aytu BioScience Inc.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.