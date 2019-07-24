Reviewing Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL)’s and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)’s results

This is a contrast between Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 106 0.00 N/A -3.58 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -41.2% -37.5%

Volatility and Risk

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 2.47 beta, while its volatility is 147.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s 9.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.91 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival Ascendis Pharma A/S is 7.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.5. Ascendis Pharma A/S is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s average price target is $10, while its potential upside is 278.79%. Ascendis Pharma A/S on the other hand boasts of a $169.33 average price target and a 46.78% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. appears more favorable than Ascendis Pharma A/S, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.4% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares and 85% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares. Insiders owned roughly 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 13.11% 19.79% 38.55% 32.18% 57.53% 121.15% Ascendis Pharma A/S -2.18% 7.72% 73.07% 92.19% 84.7% 94.43%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has stronger performance than Ascendis Pharma A/S

Summary

Ascendis Pharma A/S beats on 4 of the 7 factors Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.