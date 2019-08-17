Reviewing Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL)’s and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 64.77 N/A -2.76 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4%

Risk & Volatility

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s 2.23 beta indicates that its volatility is 123.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Acceleron Pharma Inc. has beta of 1.16 which is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. On the competitive side is, Acceleron Pharma Inc. which has a 19.3 Current Ratio and a 19.3 Quick Ratio. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Acceleron Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

$13 is Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s average target price while its potential upside is 379.70%. Acceleron Pharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $60.4 average target price and a 31.30% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is looking more favorable than Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Acceleron Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.2% and 93.6%. 5.43% are Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has stronger performance than Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.