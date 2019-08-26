Reviewing Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL)’s and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)’s results

Both Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 61.35 N/A -2.76 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.23 shows that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is 123.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Acceleron Pharma Inc. on the other hand, has 1.16 beta which makes it 16.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are 3.2 and 3.2. Competitively, Acceleron Pharma Inc. has 19.3 and 19.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Acceleron Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s average price target is $13, while its potential upside is 413.83%. Acceleron Pharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $56 average price target and a 28.53% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is looking more favorable than Acceleron Pharma Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.2% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares and 93.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares. 5.43% are Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has stronger performance than Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats Anavex Life Sciences Corp. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.