Reviewing AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB)’s and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio Inc. 70 290.56 N/A -2.68 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15% XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AnaptysBio Inc. are 17 and 17. Competitively, XBiotech Inc. has 4.6 and 4.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. AnaptysBio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of XBiotech Inc. is $13, which is potential 67.31% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both AnaptysBio Inc. and XBiotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 13.5% respectively. AnaptysBio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 37.8% of XBiotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AnaptysBio Inc. 3.67% -6.45% 6.88% 0.26% -19.19% 13.69% XBiotech Inc. -1.05% 4.56% 14.22% 144.16% 114.12% 85.04%

Summary

AnaptysBio Inc. beats XBiotech Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.