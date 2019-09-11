Reviewing AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB)’s and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio Inc. 63 114.95 N/A -2.68 0.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 4 7.50 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for AnaptysBio Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15% Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AnaptysBio Inc. is 17 while its Quick Ratio stands at 17. The Current Ratio of rival Seres Therapeutics Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. AnaptysBio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for AnaptysBio Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AnaptysBio Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 69.03% and an $75 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both AnaptysBio Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 61.9% respectively. 0.2% are AnaptysBio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Seres Therapeutics Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8% Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc. was less bearish than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

AnaptysBio Inc. beats Seres Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.