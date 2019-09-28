Reviewing AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB)’s and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)’s results

AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio Inc. 61 95.32 N/A -2.68 0.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 1 0.00 18.52M -3.98 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AnaptysBio Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has AnaptysBio Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15% Pulmatrix Inc. 2,145,256,573.61% -159.3% -125%

Liquidity

AnaptysBio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17 while its Quick Ratio is 17. On the competitive side is, Pulmatrix Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. AnaptysBio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pulmatrix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

AnaptysBio Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 112.83% for AnaptysBio Inc. with average price target of $75.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares and 19.6% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares. AnaptysBio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, Pulmatrix Inc. has 6.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8% Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc. was less bearish than Pulmatrix Inc.

Summary

AnaptysBio Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.