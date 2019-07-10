Reviewing AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB)’s and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio Inc. 69 291.80 N/A -2.68 0.00 NuCana plc 14 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15% NuCana plc 0.00% -16.3% -15.5%

Liquidity

AnaptysBio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17 and a Quick Ratio of 17. Competitively, NuCana plc’s Current Ratio is 15 and has 15 Quick Ratio. AnaptysBio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NuCana plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 38.9% of NuCana plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares. Competitively, NuCana plc has 15.36% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AnaptysBio Inc. 3.67% -6.45% 6.88% 0.26% -19.19% 13.69% NuCana plc 3.49% -2.43% 29.07% -17.93% -34.41% 2.28%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than NuCana plc.

Summary

AnaptysBio Inc. beats NuCana plc on 6 of the 7 factors.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.