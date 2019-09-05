Reviewing AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB)’s and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s results

This is a contrast between AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio Inc. 64 113.98 N/A -2.68 0.00 Novavax Inc. 9 6.25 N/A -9.39 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15% Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AnaptysBio Inc. are 17 and 17. Competitively, Novavax Inc. has 3.9 and 3.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. AnaptysBio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novavax Inc.

Analyst Ratings

AnaptysBio Inc. and Novavax Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Novavax Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The average target price of AnaptysBio Inc. is $75, with potential upside of 77.98%. Competitively the average target price of Novavax Inc. is $1.25, which is potential -76.50% downside. Based on the data delivered earlier, AnaptysBio Inc. is looking more favorable than Novavax Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AnaptysBio Inc. and Novavax Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 30.7%. 0.2% are AnaptysBio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Novavax Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8% Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc. has stronger performance than Novavax Inc.

Summary

AnaptysBio Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Novavax Inc.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.