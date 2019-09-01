Reviewing AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB)’s and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s results

Since AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio Inc. 65 108.11 N/A -2.68 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 52.42 N/A -3.44 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of AnaptysBio Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of AnaptysBio Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AnaptysBio Inc. is 17 while its Quick Ratio stands at 17. The Current Ratio of rival Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.2. AnaptysBio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for AnaptysBio Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

AnaptysBio Inc. has a consensus target price of $75, and a 84.50% upside potential. Competitively Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $14.67, with potential upside of 69.79%. The results provided earlier shows that AnaptysBio Inc. appears more favorable than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AnaptysBio Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 94.9%. Insiders owned 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc. was more bearish than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

AnaptysBio Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.