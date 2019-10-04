Reviewing AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB)’s and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio Inc. 41 0.00 21.82M -2.68 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 -0.04 20.43M -2.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AnaptysBio Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio Inc. 52,654,440.15% -15.8% -15% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 502,088,965.35% -104.2% -54.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AnaptysBio Inc. are 17 and 17 respectively. Its competitor Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.3 and its Quick Ratio is 9.9. AnaptysBio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

AnaptysBio Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$75 is AnaptysBio Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 120.20%. Meanwhile, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $12, while its potential upside is 196.30%. The data provided earlier shows that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than AnaptysBio Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both AnaptysBio Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 83.4% respectively. About 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc. had bearish trend while Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors AnaptysBio Inc. beats Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.