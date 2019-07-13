Reviewing AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB)’s and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio Inc. 69 294.77 N/A -2.68 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 32 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

In table 1 we can see AnaptysBio Inc. and InflaRx N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15% InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -20.4% -19.7%

Liquidity

AnaptysBio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17 while its Quick Ratio is 17. On the competitive side is, InflaRx N.V. which has a 20.4 Current Ratio and a 20.4 Quick Ratio. InflaRx N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AnaptysBio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for AnaptysBio Inc. and InflaRx N.V. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively InflaRx N.V. has an average price target of $6, with potential upside of 85.19%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AnaptysBio Inc. and InflaRx N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 62.1% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AnaptysBio Inc. 3.67% -6.45% 6.88% 0.26% -19.19% 13.69% InflaRx N.V. -3.5% -15.19% 30% 28.2% 20.54% 14.38%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than InflaRx N.V.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.