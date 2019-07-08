Reviewing AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB)’s and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio Inc. 70 290.56 N/A -2.68 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 7 0.00 N/A 0.27 24.01

Table 1 highlights AnaptysBio Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of AnaptysBio Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 3.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AnaptysBio Inc. is 17 while its Quick Ratio stands at 17. The Current Ratio of rival Global Cord Blood Corporation is 9.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.6. AnaptysBio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.2% of Global Cord Blood Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AnaptysBio Inc. 3.67% -6.45% 6.88% 0.26% -19.19% 13.69% Global Cord Blood Corporation -1.35% -7.19% -2.08% -2.37% -31.39% 2.02%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Global Cord Blood Corporation.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).