Reviewing AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB)’s and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)’s results

Both AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio Inc. 62 105.59 N/A -2.68 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AnaptysBio Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows AnaptysBio Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AnaptysBio Inc. are 17 and 17. Competitively, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has 13.6 and 13.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. AnaptysBio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for AnaptysBio Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 92.11% for AnaptysBio Inc. with consensus price target of $75. On the other hand, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 216.62% and its consensus price target is $24. The information presented earlier suggests that Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than AnaptysBio Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

About 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3% are Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc. had bearish trend while Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors AnaptysBio Inc.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.