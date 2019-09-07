Reviewing AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB)’s and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio Inc. 64 107.31 N/A -2.68 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 29 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AnaptysBio Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7%

Liquidity

AnaptysBio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17 and a Quick Ratio of 17. Competitively, Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19 and has 19 Quick Ratio. Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AnaptysBio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for AnaptysBio Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

AnaptysBio Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 82.48% and an $75 consensus price target. Competitively Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $33, with potential downside of -21.26%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that AnaptysBio Inc. seems more appealing than Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AnaptysBio Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 35.8% respectively. 0.2% are AnaptysBio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% are Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc. has -15.8% weaker performance while Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has 136.77% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors AnaptysBio Inc. beats Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.