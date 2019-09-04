Reviewing AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB)’s and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s results

This is a contrast between AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio Inc. 65 103.79 N/A -2.68 0.00 Cortexyme Inc. 32 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AnaptysBio Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AnaptysBio Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15% Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AnaptysBio Inc. are 17 and 17. Competitively, Cortexyme Inc. has 15.9 and 15.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. AnaptysBio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cortexyme Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for AnaptysBio Inc. and Cortexyme Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Cortexyme Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AnaptysBio Inc.’s consensus price target is $75, while its potential upside is 89.06%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares and 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8% Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc. had bearish trend while Cortexyme Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

AnaptysBio Inc. beats Cortexyme Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.