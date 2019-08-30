Reviewing AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB)’s and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)’s results

Both AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio Inc. 65 108.11 N/A -2.68 0.00 ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 highlights AnaptysBio Inc. and ContraFect Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15% ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AnaptysBio Inc. are 17 and 17 respectively. Its competitor ContraFect Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is 4.2. AnaptysBio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ContraFect Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

AnaptysBio Inc. and ContraFect Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

AnaptysBio Inc. has a consensus price target of $75, and a 84.50% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both AnaptysBio Inc. and ContraFect Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 37.6% respectively. AnaptysBio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, 7.63% are ContraFect Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8% ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than ContraFect Corporation.

Summary

AnaptysBio Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.