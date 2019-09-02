Reviewing AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB)’s and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)’s results

We are comparing AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio Inc. 65 106.35 N/A -2.68 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 93 7.68 N/A 3.36 28.57

In table 1 we can see AnaptysBio Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

AnaptysBio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17 while its Quick Ratio is 17. On the competitive side is, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. which has a 12.6 Current Ratio and a 10.3 Quick Ratio. AnaptysBio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for AnaptysBio Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$75 is AnaptysBio Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 84.50%. Competitively China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $88, with potential downside of -12.24%. The information presented earlier suggests that AnaptysBio Inc. looks more robust than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares and 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares. AnaptysBio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 44.13% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc. had bearish trend while China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats AnaptysBio Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.