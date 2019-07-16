Reviewing AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB)’s and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)’s results

Since AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio Inc. 69 300.83 N/A -2.68 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 18 23.00 N/A -4.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AnaptysBio Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of AnaptysBio Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15% Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -42.8% -31.8%

Liquidity

17 and 17 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AnaptysBio Inc. Its rival Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12 and 12 respectively. AnaptysBio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

AnaptysBio Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $42, while its potential upside is 209.05%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.6% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. AnaptysBio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AnaptysBio Inc. 3.67% -6.45% 6.88% 0.26% -19.19% 13.69% Assembly Biosciences Inc. -0.75% 7.98% -33.67% -31.79% -62.1% -29.44%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc. has 13.69% stronger performance while Assembly Biosciences Inc. has -29.44% weaker performance.

Summary

AnaptysBio Inc. beats Assembly Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.