Reviewing AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB)’s and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s results

Both AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio Inc. 64 107.31 N/A -2.68 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for AnaptysBio Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows AnaptysBio Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3%

Liquidity

17 and 17 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AnaptysBio Inc. Its rival Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. AnaptysBio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for AnaptysBio Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

AnaptysBio Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 82.48% and an $75 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s consensus target price is $13, while its potential upside is 388.72%. Based on the data given earlier, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is looking more favorable than AnaptysBio Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AnaptysBio Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 14.2% respectively. About 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc. has -15.8% weaker performance while Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has 64.1% stronger performance.

Summary

AnaptysBio Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.