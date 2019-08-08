Reviewing AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB)’s and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE)’s results

Both AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio Inc. 67 291.61 N/A -2.68 0.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 71.86 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AnaptysBio Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AnaptysBio Inc. is 17 while its Quick Ratio stands at 17. The Current Ratio of rival AgeX Therapeutics Inc. is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.2. AnaptysBio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.5% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than AnaptysBio Inc.

Summary

AnaptysBio Inc. beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.