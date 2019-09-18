Reviewing Anaplan Inc. (PLAN)’s and Simulations Plus Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) and Simulations Plus Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Software & Services industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anaplan Inc. 46 22.77 N/A -1.12 0.00 Simulations Plus Inc. 28 18.94 N/A 0.44 89.04

Table 1 demonstrates Anaplan Inc. and Simulations Plus Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) and Simulations Plus Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anaplan Inc. 0.00% -55.2% -30.4% Simulations Plus Inc. 0.00% 23.5% 18.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Anaplan Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Simulations Plus Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Simulations Plus Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Anaplan Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Anaplan Inc. and Simulations Plus Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anaplan Inc. 0 3 6 2.67 Simulations Plus Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Anaplan Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 13.74% and an $57.3 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.1% of Anaplan Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 44% of Simulations Plus Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.2% of Anaplan Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 29.6% of Simulations Plus Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anaplan Inc. -2.65% 13.04% 49.96% 88.54% 0% 114.54% Simulations Plus Inc. 6.3% 35.88% 70.94% 104.85% 120.57% 95.08%

For the past year Anaplan Inc. has stronger performance than Simulations Plus Inc.

Summary

Simulations Plus Inc. beats Anaplan Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Anaplan, Inc. provides a cloud-based connected planning platform Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in various lines of business, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations. The company delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, Sweden, the Netherlands, Russia, Austria, Switzerland, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Japan, and India. Anaplan, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Simulations Plus, Inc. develops and sells drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics of drugs administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments, which measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments. It also provides PKPlus, a standalone program that provides the functionality needed by pharmaceutical industry scientists to perform the analyses and generate the outputs needed to satisfy regulatory agency requirements for NCA and compartmental PK modelling; ADMET Predictor, a chemistry-based computer program, which takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, a molecule drawing program or sketcher that integrates with MedChem Studio and ADMET Predictor. In addition, it offers MedChem Studio, a software tool for data mining and designing new molecules; and KIWI, a cloud-based Web application, which organizes, processes, maintains, and communicates the volume of data and results generated by pharmacologists and scientists over the duration of a drug development program. Further, the company provides consulting services ranging from early drug discovery through preclinical and clinical trial data analysis, and for submissions to regulatory agencies; and population modeling and simulation contract research services for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Additionally, it offers pharmaceutical/chemistry software to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, and food companies. The company distributes its products and services worldwide. Simulations Plus, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.