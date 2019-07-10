Reviewing Anaplan Inc. (PLAN)’s and eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN)’s results

Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) and eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) compete against each other in the Business Software & Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anaplan Inc. 38 26.86 N/A -1.03 0.00 eGain Corporation 9 3.62 N/A 0.07 130.82

Demonstrates Anaplan Inc. and eGain Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anaplan Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% eGain Corporation 0.00% 14.2% -1.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Anaplan Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Its competitor eGain Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Anaplan Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than eGain Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Anaplan Inc. and eGain Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anaplan Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 eGain Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Anaplan Inc.’s downside potential is -13.48% at a $47.67 consensus target price. Meanwhile, eGain Corporation’s consensus target price is $10, while its potential upside is 26.90%. The data provided earlier shows that eGain Corporation appears more favorable than Anaplan Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.2% of Anaplan Inc. shares and 80.7% of eGain Corporation shares. Anaplan Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. Competitively, eGain Corporation has 3.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anaplan Inc. -2.29% 6.93% 16.97% 56.81% 0% 43.1% eGain Corporation -13.56% -14.15% -23.85% 2.63% -16.92% 33.41%

For the past year Anaplan Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than eGain Corporation.

Summary

Anaplan Inc. beats eGain Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

Anaplan, Inc. provides a cloud-based connected planning platform Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in various lines of business, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations. The company delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, Sweden, the Netherlands, Russia, Austria, Switzerland, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Japan, and India. Anaplan, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

eGain Corporation provides cloud-based customer engagement software solutions worldwide. The company offers eGain software suite, including eGain Mobile for businesses to offer engagement options in the eGain suite to mobile users. It also provides Web applications comprising eGain Offers that helps businesses engage visitors on the company Website and Facebook fan pages; eGain Virtual Assistant that enables conversational automation to engage customers across digital touch points; eGain Cobrowse that enables phone and chat reps to show customers around the Website, help locate information, and hand-hold them during complex tasks; eGain Super Chat for Website visitors to conduct chats with agents; eGain ClickToCall provides Website visitors the ability to request a callback; and eGain SelfService to support customer self-service options. In addition, the company offers desktop applications consisting eGain Advisor Desktop, a desktop for customer service advisors in a digital world; eGain CallTrack call logging system; eGain Mail+Social, a application for processing inbound customer emails and providing email customer response; and eGain KnowledgeAgent, which empowers contact center agents with AI-powered knowledge management. Further, it eGain suite includes eGain Operational Analytics for businesses to monitor, measure, and manage their omnichannel contact center operation; eGain Secure Messaging that enables secure messaging for business with their customers; and eGain Notify, an application to deliver automatic reminders, alerts, and updates at various stages of the customer journey. Additionally, the company offers implementation, solution development, systems integration, and training services. It serves retail, telecommunications, financial services, insurance, outsourced services, technology, utilities, government, manufacturing, and consumer electronics industries. eGain Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.