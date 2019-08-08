Reviewing Analog Devices Inc. (ADI)’s and Its Rivals results

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) is a company in the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.1% of Analog Devices Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.45% of all Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Analog Devices Inc. has 0.1% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 4.59% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Analog Devices Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Analog Devices Inc. 0.00% 13.80% 7.40% Industry Average 23.80% 13.84% 9.25%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Analog Devices Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Analog Devices Inc. N/A 108 27.98 Industry Average 397.26M 1.67B 41.06

Analog Devices Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Analog Devices Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Analog Devices Inc. 0 2 6 2.75 Industry Average 1.00 2.29 3.82 2.77

$113.44 is the average target price of Analog Devices Inc., with a potential upside of 1.23%. The peers have a potential upside of 33.97%. Analog Devices Inc.’s strong average rating and high possible upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Analog Devices Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Analog Devices Inc. -5.76% 2.14% 2.41% 18.63% 23.24% 36.85% Industry Average 3.95% 8.76% 8.11% 23.82% 22.42% 32.53%

For the past year Analog Devices Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Analog Devices Inc. are 1.5 and 1.1. Competitively, Analog Devices Inc.’s peers have 3.75 and 3.12 for Current and Quick Ratio. Analog Devices Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Analog Devices Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Analog Devices Inc. is 41.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.41. Competitively, Analog Devices Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.39 which is 38.71% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Analog Devices Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Analog Devices Inc.’s competitors beat Analog Devices Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure. The company also provides MEMS technology solutions, including accelerometers used to sense acceleration, gyroscopes to sense rotation, and inertial measurement units to sense multiple degrees of freedom. In addition, it offers isolators for various applications, such as universal serial bus isolation in patient monitors; and smart metering and satellite applications. Further, the company provides power management and reference products; and digital signal processing products for high-speed numeric calculations. Its products are used in electronic equipment, including industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory automation systems, patient monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable electronic devices. The company serves clients in industrial, automotive, consumer, and communications markets through a direct sales force, third-party distributors, and independent sales representatives in the United States, rest of North/South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia, as well as through its Website. It has a collaboration with TriLumina Corp. to provide illuminator modules for automotive flash LiDAR systems. Analog Devices, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts.