Reviewing Analog Devices Inc. (ADI)’s and Its Competitors results

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) is a company in the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.1% of Analog Devices Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.45% of all Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Analog Devices Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.59% of all Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Analog Devices Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Analog Devices Inc. 0.00% 13.80% 7.40% Industry Average 23.80% 13.84% 9.25%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Analog Devices Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Analog Devices Inc. N/A 110 27.98 Industry Average 397.26M 1.67B 41.06

Analog Devices Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Analog Devices Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Analog Devices Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.50 3.50 2.58

Analog Devices Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $100.5, suggesting a potential downside of -13.52%. The potential upside of the peers is 64.59%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, Analog Devices Inc. make analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Analog Devices Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Analog Devices Inc. -5.76% 2.14% 2.41% 18.63% 23.24% 36.85% Industry Average 3.95% 8.76% 8.11% 23.82% 22.42% 32.53%

For the past year Analog Devices Inc. has stronger performance than Analog Devices Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Analog Devices Inc. are 1.5 and 1.1. Competitively, Analog Devices Inc.’s competitors have 3.75 and 3.12 for Current and Quick Ratio. Analog Devices Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Analog Devices Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.41 shows that Analog Devices Inc. is 41.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Analog Devices Inc.’s competitors are 38.71% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.39 beta.

Dividends

Analog Devices Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Analog Devices Inc.’s peers beat Analog Devices Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure. The company also provides MEMS technology solutions, including accelerometers used to sense acceleration, gyroscopes to sense rotation, and inertial measurement units to sense multiple degrees of freedom. In addition, it offers isolators for various applications, such as universal serial bus isolation in patient monitors; and smart metering and satellite applications. Further, the company provides power management and reference products; and digital signal processing products for high-speed numeric calculations. Its products are used in electronic equipment, including industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory automation systems, patient monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable electronic devices. The company serves clients in industrial, automotive, consumer, and communications markets through a direct sales force, third-party distributors, and independent sales representatives in the United States, rest of North/South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia, as well as through its Website. It has a collaboration with TriLumina Corp. to provide illuminator modules for automotive flash LiDAR systems. Analog Devices, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts.