Reviewing Analog Devices Inc. (ADI)’s and Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)’s results

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) and Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) are two firms in the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Analog Devices Inc. 110 7.10 N/A 4.20 27.98 Applied Optoelectronics Inc. 11 1.06 N/A -0.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Analog Devices Inc. and Applied Optoelectronics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Analog Devices Inc. and Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Analog Devices Inc. 0.00% 13.8% 7.4% Applied Optoelectronics Inc. 0.00% -4.4% -3.1%

Risk & Volatility

Analog Devices Inc. has a 1.41 beta, while its volatility is 41.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s beta is 2.09 which is 109.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Analog Devices Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Applied Optoelectronics Inc. is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Applied Optoelectronics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Analog Devices Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Analog Devices Inc. and Applied Optoelectronics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Analog Devices Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Applied Optoelectronics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Analog Devices Inc. has an average price target of $110.33, and a -5.31% downside potential. Competitively Applied Optoelectronics Inc. has an average price target of $11, with potential downside of -1.52%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Applied Optoelectronics Inc. seems more appealing than Analog Devices Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analog Devices Inc. and Applied Optoelectronics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.1% and 65.1%. Analog Devices Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 7.6% of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Analog Devices Inc. -5.76% 2.14% 2.41% 18.63% 23.24% 36.85% Applied Optoelectronics Inc. 5.37% -1.67% -18.42% -42.21% -73.6% -35.13%

For the past year Analog Devices Inc. has 36.85% stronger performance while Applied Optoelectronics Inc. has -35.13% weaker performance.

Summary

Analog Devices Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Applied Optoelectronics Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure. The company also provides MEMS technology solutions, including accelerometers used to sense acceleration, gyroscopes to sense rotation, and inertial measurement units to sense multiple degrees of freedom. In addition, it offers isolators for various applications, such as universal serial bus isolation in patient monitors; and smart metering and satellite applications. Further, the company provides power management and reference products; and digital signal processing products for high-speed numeric calculations. Its products are used in electronic equipment, including industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory automation systems, patient monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable electronic devices. The company serves clients in industrial, automotive, consumer, and communications markets through a direct sales force, third-party distributors, and independent sales representatives in the United States, rest of North/South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia, as well as through its Website. It has a collaboration with TriLumina Corp. to provide illuminator modules for automotive flash LiDAR systems. Analog Devices, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products primarily for Internet data center, cable television (CATV), and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) networking end-markets. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, CATV and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels worldwide. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.