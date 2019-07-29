Reviewing Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC)’s and Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE)’s results

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) and Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 59 2.79 N/A 1.14 64.20 Parsley Energy Inc. 19 2.70 N/A 0.95 21.95

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and Parsley Energy Inc. Parsley Energy Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and Parsley Energy Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 5.4% 1.2% Parsley Energy Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.8%

Volatility & Risk

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation is 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.83 beta. From a competition point of view, Parsley Energy Inc. has a 0.39 beta which is 61.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Parsley Energy Inc. which has a 0.4 Current Ratio and a 0.4 Quick Ratio. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Parsley Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and Parsley Energy Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0 4 2 2.33 Parsley Energy Inc. 0 3 7 2.70

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has a consensus target price of $66.83, and a -8.78% downside potential. Competitively the average target price of Parsley Energy Inc. is $28.89, which is potential 81.81% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Parsley Energy Inc. is looking more favorable than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.5% of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation shares and 96.2% of Parsley Energy Inc. shares. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, 3.9% are Parsley Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anadarko Petroleum Corporation -3.94% 17.04% 65.46% 25.18% 5.3% 66.22% Parsley Energy Inc. 2.41% 2.71% 14.43% -14.79% -34.06% 30.48%

For the past year Anadarko Petroleum Corporation was more bullish than Parsley Energy Inc.

Summary

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation beats on 10 of the 12 factors Parsley Energy Inc.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, treating, and transporting Anadarko and third-party oil, natural-gas, and NGLs production, as well as the gathering and disposal of produced water. The Marketing segment sells oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the United States; oil and NGLs internationally; and anticipated liquefied natural gas production from Mozambique. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located in the U.S. onshore, deepwater Gulf of Mexico, and Alaska; and in Colombia, CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire, Mozambique, and other countries As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Parsley Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, its acreage position consisted of 138,567 net acres, including 95,072 net acres in the Midland Basin and 43,495 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 146.7 net producing horizontal wells and 481.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 222.3 MMBoe. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.