Reviewing Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.9% of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.71% of all Independent Oil & Gas’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has 0.1% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 5.95% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 5.40% 1.20% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Anadarko Petroleum Corporation N/A 245 64.90 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Anadarko Petroleum Corporation is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0 4 1 2.20 Industry Average 1.27 1.90 2.67 2.65

With consensus target price of $66.4, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has a potential downside of -8.75%. The potential upside of the rivals is 87.54%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the data shown earlier is that Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.03% 4.2% 1.78% 54% -0.07% 68.02% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has stronger performance than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s peers.

Liquidity

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.06 and has 2.10 Quick Ratio. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has a beta of 1.66 and its 66.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s competitors are 46.71% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.47 beta.

Dividends

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, treating, and transporting Anadarko and third-party oil, natural-gas, and NGLs production, as well as the gathering and disposal of produced water. The Marketing segment sells oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the United States; oil and NGLs internationally; and anticipated liquefied natural gas production from Mozambique. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located in the U.S. onshore, deepwater Gulf of Mexico, and Alaska; and in Colombia, CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire, Mozambique, and other countries As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.