Reviewing Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC)’s and Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)’s results

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) and Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 243 0.00 N/A 1.14 64.90 Crescent Point Energy Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.39 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and Crescent Point Energy Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 5.4% 1.2% Crescent Point Energy Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and Crescent Point Energy Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0 4 1 2.20 Crescent Point Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -8.75% for Anadarko Petroleum Corporation with consensus target price of $66.4.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and Crescent Point Energy Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.9% and 42.42%. 0.1% are Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.68% of Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.03% 4.2% 1.78% 54% -0.07% 68.02% Crescent Point Energy Corp. 2.8% 0% -9.56% 10.33% -51.18% 9.6%

For the past year Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has stronger performance than Crescent Point Energy Corp.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Anadarko Petroleum Corporation beats Crescent Point Energy Corp.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, treating, and transporting Anadarko and third-party oil, natural-gas, and NGLs production, as well as the gathering and disposal of produced water. The Marketing segment sells oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the United States; oil and NGLs internationally; and anticipated liquefied natural gas production from Mozambique. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located in the U.S. onshore, deepwater Gulf of Mexico, and Alaska; and in Colombia, CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire, Mozambique, and other countries As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Utah. Crescent Point Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.