Reviewing Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC)’s and BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)’s results

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) and BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 62 2.77 N/A 1.14 64.90 BP Midstream Partners LP 15 13.03 N/A 1.33 12.02

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and BP Midstream Partners LP. BP Midstream Partners LP is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than BP Midstream Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and BP Midstream Partners LP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 5.4% 1.2% BP Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 85.7% 21.7%

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation. Its rival BP Midstream Partners LP’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.5 and 13.5 respectively. BP Midstream Partners LP has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and BP Midstream Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0 4 1 2.20 BP Midstream Partners LP 1 1 1 2.33

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s downside potential is -8.75% at a $66.4 consensus target price. Meanwhile, BP Midstream Partners LP’s consensus target price is $17, while its potential upside is 14.17%. The results provided earlier shows that BP Midstream Partners LP appears more favorable than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and BP Midstream Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 87.9% and 88.3% respectively. 0.1% are Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of BP Midstream Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.03% 4.2% 1.78% 54% -0.07% 68.02% BP Midstream Partners LP -0.19% 5.46% 12.66% -2.02% -23.17% 3.09%

For the past year Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has stronger performance than BP Midstream Partners LP

Summary

BP Midstream Partners LP beats on 8 of the 12 factors Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, treating, and transporting Anadarko and third-party oil, natural-gas, and NGLs production, as well as the gathering and disposal of produced water. The Marketing segment sells oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the United States; oil and NGLs internationally; and anticipated liquefied natural gas production from Mozambique. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located in the U.S. onshore, deepwater Gulf of Mexico, and Alaska; and in Colombia, CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire, Mozambique, and other countries As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.