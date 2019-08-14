Reviewing Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC)’s and Antero Midstream GP LP (NYSE:AMGP)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) and Antero Midstream GP LP (NYSE:AMGP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 61 2.77 N/A 1.14 64.90 Antero Midstream GP LP N/A 0.00 N/A 0.33 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and Antero Midstream GP LP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 5.4% 1.2% Antero Midstream GP LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and Antero Midstream GP LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0 4 2 2.33 Antero Midstream GP LP 0 0 0 0.00

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has a consensus price target of $66.83, and a -8.16% downside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.9% of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation shares and 80.14% of Antero Midstream GP LP shares. 0.1% are Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 20.05% are Antero Midstream GP LP’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.03% 4.2% 1.78% 54% -0.07% 68.02% Antero Midstream GP LP 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Anadarko Petroleum Corporation beats Antero Midstream GP LP.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, treating, and transporting Anadarko and third-party oil, natural-gas, and NGLs production, as well as the gathering and disposal of produced water. The Marketing segment sells oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the United States; oil and NGLs internationally; and anticipated liquefied natural gas production from Mozambique. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located in the U.S. onshore, deepwater Gulf of Mexico, and Alaska; and in Colombia, CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire, Mozambique, and other countries As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.