Reviewing Amyris Inc. (AMRS)’s and Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) and Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Specialty Chemicals industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amyris Inc. 4 3.90 N/A -3.44 0.00 Stepan Company 87 1.02 N/A 4.69 18.94

In table 1 we can see Amyris Inc. and Stepan Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) and Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amyris Inc. 0.00% 57.2% -106.8% Stepan Company 0.00% 13.5% 7.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.87 beta indicates that Amyris Inc. is 13.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Stepan Company’s 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.29 beta.

Liquidity

Amyris Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, Stepan Company which has a 2.7 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Stepan Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Amyris Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Amyris Inc. and Stepan Company Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amyris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stepan Company 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Stepan Company’s potential downside is -76.54% and its average price target is $21.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Amyris Inc. and Stepan Company are owned by institutional investors at 51.1% and 71.8% respectively. Insiders owned 2.3% of Amyris Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of Stepan Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amyris Inc. -8.16% 27.25% -5.39% -30.76% -29.08% 31.44% Stepan Company 0.67% -0.69% -1.55% 5.02% 28.69% 20.15%

For the past year Amyris Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Stepan Company.

Summary

Stepan Company beats on 6 of the 9 factors Amyris Inc.

Amyris, Inc. provides various alternatives to a range of petroleum-sourced products worldwide. The company uses its industrial bioscience technology to design microbes primarily yeast, as well as to convert plant-sourced sugars into renewable ingredients. It produces and sells Biofene that converts to squalane, which is used as an emollient in cosmetics and other personal care products; and natural oils and aroma chemicals for the flavors and fragrances market. The company also provides renewable solvents, polymers, and lubricants for industrial markets; Biofene ingredients for nutraceuticals and vitamins market; and renewable fuels for transportation fuels markets. It has a collaboration partnership with Total S.A. to produce and commercialize Biofene-based diesel and jet fuels. The company was formerly known as Amyris Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Amyris, Inc. in June 2010. Amyris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, such as detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, floors, and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, including fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, and lubricating ingredients, as well as emulsifiers for spreading agricultural products and industrial applications, such as latex systems, plastics, and composites. The Polymers segment provides polyurethane polyols that are used in the manufacture of rigid foam for thermal insulation in the construction industry, as well as a base raw material for coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomers, and flexible foams; polyester resins, including liquid and powdered resins, which are used in CASE and polyurethane systems house applications; and phthalic anhydride that is used in unsaturated polyester resins, alkyd resins, and plasticizers for applications in construction materials and components of automotive, boating, and other consumer products. The Specialty Products segment offers flavors, emulsifiers, and solubilizers for use in the food, flavoring, nutritional supplement, and pharmaceutical applications. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Northfield, Illinois.