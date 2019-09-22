Reviewing Amyris Inc. (AMRS)’s and Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) and Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). The two are both Specialty Chemicals companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amyris Inc. 4 5.63 N/A -3.44 0.00 Kraton Corporation 30 0.53 N/A 3.91 7.85

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Amyris Inc. and Kraton Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Amyris Inc. and Kraton Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amyris Inc. 0.00% 57.2% -106.8% Kraton Corporation 0.00% 15.5% 3.8%

Volatility and Risk

Amyris Inc. has a 1.04 beta, while its volatility is 4.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Kraton Corporation’s 131.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.31 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Amyris Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor Kraton Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Kraton Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Amyris Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.1% of Amyris Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.21% of Kraton Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Amyris Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2% of Kraton Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amyris Inc. 0.65% -15.34% -23.7% -0.96% -53.46% -7.49% Kraton Corporation -1.22% -2.54% -4.37% 7.65% -33.43% 40.43%

For the past year Amyris Inc. had bearish trend while Kraton Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Kraton Corporation beats Amyris Inc.

Amyris, Inc. provides various alternatives to a range of petroleum-sourced products worldwide. The company uses its industrial bioscience technology to design microbes primarily yeast, as well as to convert plant-sourced sugars into renewable ingredients. It produces and sells Biofene that converts to squalane, which is used as an emollient in cosmetics and other personal care products; and natural oils and aroma chemicals for the flavors and fragrances market. The company also provides renewable solvents, polymers, and lubricants for industrial markets; Biofene ingredients for nutraceuticals and vitamins market; and renewable fuels for transportation fuels markets. It has a collaboration partnership with Total S.A. to produce and commercialize Biofene-based diesel and jet fuels. The company was formerly known as Amyris Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Amyris, Inc. in June 2010. Amyris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Kraton Corporation produces and sells styrenic block copolymers (SBCs) and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance products comprising unhydrogenated SBCs, which are primarily used in paving, roofing, adhesives, sealants, coatings, and footwear applications; and specialty polymers consisting of hydrogenated SBCs that are used in polymer modification, lubricant additives, personal care, adhesives and coatings, and cable gels, as well as in medical, industrial, consumer, and other applications. It also provides isoprene rubber products that have applications in medical products, paints, coatings, and specialized footwear; and isoprene rubber latex products primarily for use in medical, healthcare, and personal care products, such as synthetic surgical gloves and condoms, as well as in food contact operations. In addition, the company offers pine-based specialty products for use in adhesive, road and construction, and tire markets; and a range of chemical intermediates, such as tall oil fatty acids, dimer acids, tall oil rosins, distilled tall oils, terpene fractions, alpha-pinenes, and beta-pinenes for various markets, including fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids and lubricants, inks, flavors and fragrances, and mining. Kraton Corporation markets its products through various channels, including direct sales force, marketing representatives, and distributors under the Kraton and Cariflex brands. The company was formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers, Inc. and changed its name to Kraton Corporation in September 2016. Kraton Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.