Reviewing Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS)’s and Its Rivals results

Amtech Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) is a company in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.7% of Amtech Systems Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.04% of all Semiconductor Equipment & Materials’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Amtech Systems Inc. has 1.76% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 10.38% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Amtech Systems Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amtech Systems Inc. 0.00% -3.60% -2.30% Industry Average 34.45% 32.83% 9.83%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Amtech Systems Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Amtech Systems Inc. N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 234.99M 682.04M 26.76

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Amtech Systems Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amtech Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.23 2.26 2.66

With consensus price target of $5.5, Amtech Systems Inc. has a potential downside of -4.35%. The rivals have a potential upside of 42.53%. The research analysts’ belief based on the results shown earlier is that Amtech Systems Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Amtech Systems Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amtech Systems Inc. -7.62% -9.53% 25.77% 26.81% -31.26% 35.21% Industry Average 3.86% 14.17% 19.11% 33.32% 41.27% 37.89%

For the past year Amtech Systems Inc. has weaker performance than Amtech Systems Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

Amtech Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Amtech Systems Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 4.92 and has 4.17 Quick Ratio. Amtech Systems Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amtech Systems Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Amtech Systems Inc. is 132.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.32. Competitively, Amtech Systems Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.23 which is 23.26% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Amtech Systems Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Amtech Systems Inc.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors Amtech Systems Inc.

Amtech Systems, Inc. manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, LED, and semiconductor devices primarily in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing. The Solar segment supplies thermal processing systems, including diffusion, plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition systems; and automation equipment comprising mass wafer transfer systems, sorters, long-boat transfer systems, load station elevators, buffers, and conveyers, as well as related parts and services. The Semiconductor segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal processing equipment, including solder reflow equipment and related controls for use by various semiconductor manufacturers, as well as in electronics assembly for automotive and other industries. Its products include horizontal and vertical diffusion furnaces used to produce semiconductors, silicon wafers, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as lapping equipment, polishing templates and wafer insert carriers, mass wafer transfer systems, loaders, and sorters. The Polishing segment provides silicon wafers for semiconductor products; sapphire substrates for LED lighting and mobile devices; silicon carbide wafers for LED and power device applications; various glass and silica components for 3D image transmission; quartz and ceramic components for telecommunications devices; and medical device components and computer hard disks under the PR Hoffman brand name. The company sells its products through sales personnel, as well as a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. The company was formerly known as Quartz Engineering & Materials, Inc. and changed its name to Amtech Systems, Inc. in 1987. Amtech Systems, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.