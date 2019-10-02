Reviewing Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS)’s and Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s results

Both Amtech Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) and Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) are each other’s competitor in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amtech Systems Inc. 5 6.62 12.03M -0.19 0.00 Enphase Energy Inc. 28 0.22 90.93M -0.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Amtech Systems Inc. and Enphase Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Amtech Systems Inc. and Enphase Energy Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amtech Systems Inc. 231,332,807.72% -12.8% -8.2% Enphase Energy Inc. 324,286,733.24% 368% -1.2%

Risk & Volatility

Amtech Systems Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 118.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.18 beta. Enphase Energy Inc. has a 0.97 beta and it is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Amtech Systems Inc. are 2.9 and 2.4. Competitively, Enphase Energy Inc. has 1.5 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Amtech Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enphase Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Amtech Systems Inc. and Enphase Energy Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amtech Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Enphase Energy Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Enphase Energy Inc.’s potential upside is 125.70% and its consensus target price is $49.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.3% of Amtech Systems Inc. shares and 53.9% of Enphase Energy Inc. shares. Amtech Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.76%. Competitively, Enphase Energy Inc. has 2.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amtech Systems Inc. -1.18% 2.44% -9.68% 16.9% 4.81% 29.8% Enphase Energy Inc. 40.61% 53.83% 116.87% 293.16% 395.6% 495.14%

For the past year Amtech Systems Inc. has weaker performance than Enphase Energy Inc.

Summary

Enphase Energy Inc. beats Amtech Systems Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Amtech Systems, Inc. manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, LED, and semiconductor devices primarily in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing. The Solar segment supplies thermal processing systems, including diffusion, plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition systems; and automation equipment comprising mass wafer transfer systems, sorters, long-boat transfer systems, load station elevators, buffers, and conveyers, as well as related parts and services. The Semiconductor segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal processing equipment, including solder reflow equipment and related controls for use by various semiconductor manufacturers, as well as in electronics assembly for automotive and other industries. Its products include horizontal and vertical diffusion furnaces used to produce semiconductors, silicon wafers, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as lapping equipment, polishing templates and wafer insert carriers, mass wafer transfer systems, loaders, and sorters. The Polishing segment provides silicon wafers for semiconductor products; sapphire substrates for LED lighting and mobile devices; silicon carbide wafers for LED and power device applications; various glass and silica components for 3D image transmission; quartz and ceramic components for telecommunications devices; and medical device components and computer hard disks under the PR Hoffman brand name. The company sells its products through sales personnel, as well as a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. The company was formerly known as Quartz Engineering & Materials, Inc. and changed its name to Amtech Systems, Inc. in 1987. Amtech Systems, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells microinverter systems for residential and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s semiconductor-based microinverter system converts direct current electricity to alternating current (AC) electricity at the individual solar module level. It also offers energy storage systems, including its AC battery; and energy monitoring and control services. The company sells its microinverter systems primarily to distributors, as well as directly to large installers through original equipment manufacturers and strategic partners. Enphase Energy, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Petaluma, California.