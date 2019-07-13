Reviewing AMREP Corporation (AXR)’s and Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)’s results

AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) and Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMREP Corporation 6 1.24 N/A 0.18 31.59 Newtek Business Services Corp. 21 8.01 N/A 1.95 11.39

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AMREP Corporation and Newtek Business Services Corp. Newtek Business Services Corp. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to AMREP Corporation. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. AMREP Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Newtek Business Services Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMREP Corporation 0.00% 1.7% 1.4% Newtek Business Services Corp. 0.00% 12.8% 5.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.05 shows that AMREP Corporation is 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Newtek Business Services Corp.’s 38.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.38 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for AMREP Corporation and Newtek Business Services Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMREP Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Newtek Business Services Corp. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Newtek Business Services Corp.’s average target price is $20.5, while its potential downside is -7.28%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AMREP Corporation and Newtek Business Services Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 32% and 20.3% respectively. 10% are AMREP Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 6.3% of Newtek Business Services Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMREP Corporation 1.65% -1.07% -10.47% -17.63% -26.7% -6.55% Newtek Business Services Corp. -1.9% 6.28% 13.18% 7.68% 17.75% 27.06%

For the past year AMREP Corporation has -6.55% weaker performance while Newtek Business Services Corp. has 27.06% stronger performance.

Summary

Newtek Business Services Corp. beats AMREP Corporation on 9 of the 10 factors.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides real estate and fulfillment services. The companyÂ’s Fulfillment Services segment provides fulfillment and contact center services, including subscriber list and database management, payment and order processing and accounting, subscriber mailing services, customer service and contact center management, data processing and business intelligence solutions, and print and digital marketing solutions, as well as product fulfillment warehousing, processing, and distribution services. This segment offers its services for consumer publications, trade publications, membership organizations, non-profit organizations, government agencies, and other direct marketers. The companyÂ’s Real Estate Operations segment is involved in the sale of developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others, as well as investment in commercial and investment properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 91,000 acres in Sandoval County near Albuquerque, New Mexico; and tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes, as well as 2 properties of approximately 5 acres for commercial use. This segment also owns interests in subsurface oil, gas, and mineral properties covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land located in Rio Rancho. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments. Under debt investments, it focuses on first lien loans, which have terms of 1 to 25 years; second lien loans, which have terms of 5 to 25 years, and unsecured loans, which are provided to meet short-term funding needs and are repaid within 6 to 12 months. It operates through Electronic Payment Processing, Managed Technology Solutions, Small Business Finance, and Capcos segments. The company originates small business administration loans for the purpose of acquiring commercial real estate, machinery, equipment, and inventory, as well as to refinance debt and fund franchises, working capital, and business acquisitions; and offers small business loan servicing and consulting services to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and various other financial institutions, as well as provides management services. Its electronic payment processing services include credit and debit card processing, check approval, ancillary processing equipment and software to merchants, eCommerce, electronic solutions to accept non-cash payments, check conversion, remote deposit capture, ACH processing, and electronic gift and loyalty card programs. The company also provides Website hosting, dedicated server, and cloud hosting services; Web design and development; Internet marketing; data storage and backup and other related services; and ecommerce services, such as payment processing, online shopping cart tools, Website design and Web related services; Accounts Receivable Financing, and The Secure Gateway. In addition, it offers Newtek Advantage, a mobile, real-time operating platform enabling a business to access data on a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or PC for eCommerce, credit/debit transactions, Website statistics, payroll, insurance, and business loans. Further, the company sells personal, commercial, and health/benefits lines of insurance products; and payroll management processing and employee tax filing services. It has strategic alliances with American International Group, CTAA, Navy Federal Credit Union, Credit Union National Association, Pershing, and others to provide agent services to small business clients. The firm seeks to invest in New York and Louisiana area. The firm seeks to invest $0.3 million to $3 million in businesses. It provides small business terms loans ranging from $0.05 million to $10 million. The firm also provides account receivable financing ranging from $0.05 million to $1.5 million. It also provides $0.05 million to $10 million financing to owner occupied real estate businesses whose average net income over the last 2 years must not exceed $2.5 million. Newtek Business Services Corp., formerly known as Newtek Business Services Inc., was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York with additional offices in Garden City, New York; Miami, Florida; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; New Orleans, Louisiana; and New York, New York.